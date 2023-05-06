 Skip to main content
Heat share major update about Jimmy Butler for Game 3

May 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jimmy Butler holds the ball

Apr 19, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during game two of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat shared some big news on Saturday regarding Jimmy Butler.

Butler suffered an ankle injury at the end of his Miami Heat’s Game 1 win over the New York Knicks in their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Sunday. The injury kept the Heat forward out of Game 2 on Tuesday, which the Heat lost. But Butler will be back for Game 3.

The Heat announced that Butler will be active for the game.

Butler was previously listed as questionable for Game 3.

The Heat caught a nice break in the sense that they had extended time off between Games 2 and 3 of the series. The extra three days were apparently enough to make Butler ready to play.

The series is tied 1-1 and the Heat are home for Games 3 and 4.

Jimmy ButlerNBA playoffs 2023
