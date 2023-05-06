Heat share major update about Jimmy Butler for Game 3
The Miami Heat shared some big news on Saturday regarding Jimmy Butler.
Butler suffered an ankle injury at the end of his Miami Heat’s Game 1 win over the New York Knicks in their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Sunday. The injury kept the Heat forward out of Game 2 on Tuesday, which the Heat lost. But Butler will be back for Game 3.
The Heat announced that Butler will be active for the game.
#NYKvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available to play in today’s Game 3 vs the Knicks.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 6, 2023
Butler was previously listed as questionable for Game 3.
The Heat caught a nice break in the sense that they had extended time off between Games 2 and 3 of the series. The extra three days were apparently enough to make Butler ready to play.
The series is tied 1-1 and the Heat are home for Games 3 and 4.