Heat share major update about Jimmy Butler for Game 3

The Miami Heat shared some big news on Saturday regarding Jimmy Butler.

Butler suffered an ankle injury at the end of his Miami Heat’s Game 1 win over the New York Knicks in their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Sunday. The injury kept the Heat forward out of Game 2 on Tuesday, which the Heat lost. But Butler will be back for Game 3.

The Heat announced that Butler will be active for the game.

#NYKvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (ankle) is available to play in today’s Game 3 vs the Knicks. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 6, 2023

Butler was previously listed as questionable for Game 3.

The Heat caught a nice break in the sense that they had extended time off between Games 2 and 3 of the series. The extra three days were apparently enough to make Butler ready to play.

The series is tied 1-1 and the Heat are home for Games 3 and 4.