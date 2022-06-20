Heat ‘cornerstone’ makes decision on his contract option

P.J. Tucker has made a decision on his contract for next season.

Tucker signed a 2-year, $14.35 million contract last year with the Miami Heat. The deal contained a player option for $7.35 million for next season.

The 37-year-old apparently will opt out of his contract in order to become a free agent.

Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Several championship contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2022

Tucker averaged 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game with the Heat last season. Though Tucker’s stats don’t jump out, he brings a lot to the table defensively. Team executive Pat Riley recently described Tucker as a “cornerstone.”

Numerous teams will likely have interest in signing Tucker, including the Heat, who would like to have him back.