Michael Beasley would have to serve 5-game suspension before playing games for Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are working hard to fill out their roster ahead of the resumed season in Orlando and are looking towards some veterans to fill spots, including Michael Beasley.

The Nets will be without Taurean Prince, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Spencer Dinwiddie, Wilson Chandler and Nic Claxton in Orlando. They have agreed to a deal with Jamal Crawford and are working towards a deal with Beasley, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

One interesting note about Beasley is that he would have to serve a five-game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy last year.

Michael Beasley would have to serve a five-game suspension for violating the Anti-Drug policy last April. Despite that, a team like Brooklyn would have him for a minimum 5 games (3 seeding and 2 play-in) and get an inexpensive look to evaluate for 2020-21. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 9, 2020

All teams in the Orlando bubble are scheduled to play eight games. At worst, the Nets would fall to the ninth spot and be guaranteed two play-in games to determine which team gets the eighth seed. That means Beasley would be eligible to play in at least five games for Brooklyn despite his suspension.

Beasley, 31, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. He last played 26 games for the Lakers in the 2018-2019 season and averaged 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.7 minutes per game.