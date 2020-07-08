Jamal Crawford agrees to deal with Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets were getting short on players for the resumed season in Orlando, and they have found some reinforcements in the form of Jamal Crawford.

Crawford and the Nets agreed to a deal, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

Crawford is 40 and had been seeking an NBA deal but went unsigned all season until now. He said back in November that he found it “baffling” that he remained unsigned even as a player like Carmelo Anthony found a new team.

Crawford played in 64 games for the Suns last season, averaging 7.9 points in 18.9 minutes per contest.

The Nets will be without numerous players for the resumed season. Taurean Prince, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Spencer Dinwiddie, Wilson Chandler and Nic Claxton are among the players that won’t be playing for Brooklyn in Orlando.