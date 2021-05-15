Michael Jordan could make cameo in new ‘Space Jam’ movie?

The sequel to ‘Space Jam’ may be getting a boost from the star of the original film.

Actor Don Cheadle, who plays the main villain in this summer’s upcoming ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ hinted this week at a Michael Jordan cameo.

“Michael Jordan is in the movie, but not in the way you would expect it,” Cheadle told NBC’s ‘Access Hollywood.’

Jordan, of course, headlined the original 1996 ‘Space Jam,’ which became a major box office success and cultural hit. However, he did not agree to star in the sequel, which will instead star LeBron James.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ will have a pretty strong supporting cast around James as well. While we have yet to get Jordan’s official thoughts on the new movie, Cheadle’s comments indicate that His Airness is giving it at least somewhat of a seal of approval.

H/T TheScore