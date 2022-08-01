Michael Jordan pays tribute to late Bill Russell

Michael Jordan shared a poignant statement in reaction to the death of NBA and Boston Celtics icon Bill Russell on Sunday.

Russell died peacefully at the age of 88 with his wife by his side.

The NBA community showed an outpouring of love and support for Russell on Sunday. That included Jordan, who lauded Russell’s impact in a statement via the Charlotte Hornets.

“Bill Russell was a pioneer – as a player, as a champion, as the NBA’s first black head coach and as an activist,” Jordan wrote. “He paved the way and set an example for every black player who came into the league after him, including me. The world has lost a legend. My condolences to his family and may he rest in peace.”

A statement from Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan on the passing of NBA legend Bill Russell. pic.twitter.com/RdYcnuCrmb — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) July 31, 2022

Russell, a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team, was regarded as one of the great winners in the history of sports. He won 11 NBA championships with the Celtics and two college basketball national titles with San Fransisco. Russell, a 12-time All-Star and five-time MVP, has the second-most rebounds in NBA history (21,620). He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1975 and as a coach in 2021.