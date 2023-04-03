Video: Michael Jordan was very unhappy with botched pit stop

Michael Jordan is still as competitive as ever judging by his reaction to a botched pit stop during Sunday’s NASCAR race.

Jordan co-owns 23XI Racing with driver Denny Hamlin, the team fell victim to an error-filled pit stop during Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 in Richmond. 23XI driver Bubba Wallace’s right front tire got loose during a change, and a member of the team tried to grab it before it got away. The team member failed to do so and fell over the protective wall while not wearing a helmet, which constituted a safety violation.

Jordan was not particularly pleased with this turn of events.

Not a good pit stop for the No. 23 and No. 11 teams. pic.twitter.com/a6eUfBZCxF — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 2, 2023

Jordan launched 23XI Racing in 2020 and already has a driver win under his belt. Clearly, he is still a huge competitor, and unforced errors like this are not going to sit well with him.