Monday, May 24, 2021

Michael Malone apologized to Cassidy Hubbarth over name correction

May 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Michael Malone

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone apologized to reporter Cassidy Hubbarth for correcting her on national TV.

Hubbarth was serving as a reporter during Game 1 of the Nuggets’ playoff series with the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. During an interview between quarters, Hubbarth called Malone “Mike.” He immediately corrected her to say “Michael.”

Hubbarth later apologized on Twitter for getting his name wrong.

Some people found Malone to be out of line for correcting Hubbarth on national TV like that. He may have been annoyed with his team losing, and that may have played a role in his behavior.

The Nuggets coach ended up contacting Hubbarth to apologize, according to Charles Barkley. Barkley said he was happy Malone reached out to Hubbarth to apologize.

It’s nice that Malone set the record straight about his name, because we have called him “Mike” plenty of times before. We now know now to make that error again.

