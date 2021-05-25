Michael Malone apologized to Cassidy Hubbarth over name correction

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone apologized to reporter Cassidy Hubbarth for correcting her on national TV.

Hubbarth was serving as a reporter during Game 1 of the Nuggets’ playoff series with the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. During an interview between quarters, Hubbarth called Malone “Mike.” He immediately corrected her to say “Michael.”

Michael Malone apparently doesn't like being called "Mike Malone", corrected Cassidy Hubbarth during interview pic.twitter.com/RrnFIxyzUN — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 23, 2021

Hubbarth later apologized on Twitter for getting his name wrong.

When you call Michael Malone Mike…

Sorry coach!! I get it. I’m not Cassie. pic.twitter.com/q9ovbZtctS — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) May 23, 2021

Some people found Malone to be out of line for correcting Hubbarth on national TV like that. He may have been annoyed with his team losing, and that may have played a role in his behavior.

The Nuggets coach ended up contacting Hubbarth to apologize, according to Charles Barkley. Barkley said he was happy Malone reached out to Hubbarth to apologize.

It’s nice that Malone set the record straight about his name, because we have called him “Mike” plenty of times before. We now know now to make that error again.