Friday, September 4, 2020

Michael Malone rips NBA for restrictions on coach family visits

September 4, 2020
by Grey Papke

NBA players have been happy to welcome their families into the bubble as the playoffs get underway. Coaches have not had that luxury.

The league has allowed a limited number of family members to join players in the Orlando bubble. That allowance does not extend to staffers, including coaches. They will not be allowed to see their families for the duration of their bubble stay.

That’s a source of anger for at least one coach. Denver’s Michael Malone ripped the league for its restriction, calling it “criminal.”

The bubble can be tough for everyone in it. That includes coaches. They have spouses and, in some cases, young children that they haven’t seen in weeks. It can certainly take a toll.

