Nikola Jokic, Michael Malone ejected in first half of Nuggets game

Neither Nikola Jokic nor Michael Malone lasted long in their team’s game on Monday night.

Malone was ejected after being called for two technical fouls with 1:21 left in his Denver Nuggets’ game at the Detroit Pistons. A quarter later, Jokic was whistled for his second technical foul and got tossed.

Malone was called for two techs almost immediately. Malone had just been called for his first technical foul of the game. He was upset and continued to walk on the court toward official Curtis Blair. Blair quickly hit Malone with a second technical, which resulted in the coach’s ejection.

Malone then walked off the court.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone just ERUPTED at the referees in the 1st quarter against the Pistons 😳 Malone was given two technical fouls and ejected. pic.twitter.com/fSGs79ilPX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2023

Malone was upset with the officiating from the start. Jokic had been called for a lane violation and was assessed his first technical foul five minutes into the game.

Then late in the second quarter, Jokic was called for a second technical foul after complaining mid-play about the lack of a foul call.

Jokic AND Malone both ejected in the 1st Half. Wow pic.twitter.com/QplWKQ40JF — Nuggets World 🌎 (@NuggetsWorldd) November 21, 2023

Both Malone and Jokic were upset that the officials didn’t give them calls, and they received technical fouls for complaining.

First Malone was ejected.

Now Joker.

Both gone.

Both complaining about missed calls. Teams are going to play the defending champions physically. You have to expect this. Won't be the first or last time @nuggets have to deal with this. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) November 21, 2023

Denver entered the game 9-4 on the season and had lost two in a row entering their game against Detroit.