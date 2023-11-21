 Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic, Michael Malone ejected in first half of Nuggets game

November 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Nikola Jokic walking off the court

Neither Nikola Jokic nor Michael Malone lasted long in their team’s game on Monday night.

Malone was ejected after being called for two technical fouls with 1:21 left in his Denver Nuggets’ game at the Detroit Pistons. A quarter later, Jokic was whistled for his second technical foul and got tossed.

Malone was called for two techs almost immediately. Malone had just been called for his first technical foul of the game. He was upset and continued to walk on the court toward official Curtis Blair. Blair quickly hit Malone with a second technical, which resulted in the coach’s ejection.

Malone then walked off the court.

Malone was upset with the officiating from the start. Jokic had been called for a lane violation and was assessed his first technical foul five minutes into the game.

Then late in the second quarter, Jokic was called for a second technical foul after complaining mid-play about the lack of a foul call.

Both Malone and Jokic were upset that the officials didn’t give them calls, and they received technical fouls for complaining.

Denver entered the game 9-4 on the season and had lost two in a row entering their game against Detroit.

