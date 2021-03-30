Michael Rapaport accuses Kevin Durant of threatening him on Instagram

Some major New York beef may be brewing between Kevin Durant and Michael Rapaport.

The outspoken actor and comedian Rapaport took to social media on Tuesday to accuse the Brooklyn Nets star of threatening him on Instagram. Rapaport posted screenshots of a direct message exchange, allegedly with Durant, where the former NBA MVP supposedly challenged him to a fight.

“I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them,” Rapaport wrote. “The Snake himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right #ImDaRealMVP”

The root of the beef appears to be some criticisms that Rapaport has levied against Durant over the last few months. You can see Rapaport’s post here, but be warned that it has some very bad language and personal attacks.

It is hard to determine if the Instagram exchange is genuine, as the alleged comments from Durant are extremely vile and over the top. But we do know Durant often fires back at trolls on social media, even if they are no-names.

As for Rapaport, he has been doing his best to make a name for himself as a sports pundit. He also just saw a defamation suit that he had filed against Barstool Sports get dismissed. Meanwhile, Durant would not be the only NBA star that Rapaport has rubbed the wrong way.