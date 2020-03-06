pixel 1
Friday, March 6, 2020

Would somebody please get Michael Wilbon more leg room?

March 6, 2020
by Larry Brown

Michael Wilbon squished

Friday night’s game in Los Angeles between the Milwaukee Bucks and Lakers drew a huge crowd and resulted in some cramped spectators. Just ask Michael Wilbon about that.

ESPN had a crew at Staples Center for their pregame/postgame coverage that included Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce and Jalen Rose. They were all seated in a media section to watch the big game, and things were definitely cramped for Wilbon. Take a look.

Taylor had plenty of leg room at the end, while Pierce and Rose seemed to be comfortable enough. The man on the other end of Wilbon was ESPN Los Angeles’ Steve Mason. And in between was Wilbon, who looked like he had the middle seat in coach between two offensive linemen.

I, for one, will not stand for this. The “Pardon the Interruption” host deserves far more respect than this.


