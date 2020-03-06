Would somebody please get Michael Wilbon more leg room?

Friday night’s game in Los Angeles between the Milwaukee Bucks and Lakers drew a huge crowd and resulted in some cramped spectators. Just ask Michael Wilbon about that.

ESPN had a crew at Staples Center for their pregame/postgame coverage that included Maria Taylor, Paul Pierce and Jalen Rose. They were all seated in a media section to watch the big game, and things were definitely cramped for Wilbon. Take a look.

Poor Wilbon could use some extra room here pic.twitter.com/qRJUtSHTXr — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 7, 2020

Taylor had plenty of leg room at the end, while Pierce and Rose seemed to be comfortable enough. The man on the other end of Wilbon was ESPN Los Angeles’ Steve Mason. And in between was Wilbon, who looked like he had the middle seat in coach between two offensive linemen.

I, for one, will not stand for this. The “Pardon the Interruption” host deserves far more respect than this.