Sunday, June 5, 2022

Mike Breen’s status revealed for Game 2 of NBA Finals

June 5, 2022
by Grey Papke
ESPN’s NBA Finals broadcast team has been dealing with some upheaval due to COVID cases, and those issues are poised to continue into Sunday night’s Game 2.

Play-by-play announcer Mike Breen will miss another game after testing positive for COVID last week, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. This will mark the third consecutive game Breen has missed dating back to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. However, Marchand reports that Breen is expected back for Game 3 in Boston, while analyst Jeff Van Gundy is set to return for Game 2 after missing the series opener.

Mark Jones, who stepped in to call Game 1 for ESPN, will once again have the assignment for Sunday night.

The good news is that most of ESPN’s crew will be back in action for Game 2. Breen does not appear far behind, though he had initially not expected to miss any Finals action.

