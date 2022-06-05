Mike Breen’s status revealed for Game 2 of NBA Finals

ESPN’s NBA Finals broadcast team has been dealing with some upheaval due to COVID cases, and those issues are poised to continue into Sunday night’s Game 2.

Play-by-play announcer Mike Breen will miss another game after testing positive for COVID last week, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. This will mark the third consecutive game Breen has missed dating back to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. However, Marchand reports that Breen is expected back for Game 3 in Boston, while analyst Jeff Van Gundy is set to return for Game 2 after missing the series opener.

No Mike Breen tonight. On the call for Game 2 of the NBA Finals: Mark Jones, Jeff Van Gundy & Mark Jackson, Breen scheduled to return for Game 3 in Boston. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 5, 2022

Mark Jones, who stepped in to call Game 1 for ESPN, will once again have the assignment for Sunday night.

The good news is that most of ESPN’s crew will be back in action for Game 2. Breen does not appear far behind, though he had initially not expected to miss any Finals action.