ESPN’s Mike Breen not on the call for Celtics-Heat Game 7

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will play on Sunday night with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, but there will be a different play-by-play announcer on the TV broadcast.

ESPN has announced that play-by-play commentator Mike Breen will miss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals after he tested positive for COVID-19. A network spokesperson said Breen is feeling “fine” and expects to return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Mike Breen will not call tonight's Game 7 due to testing positive for COVID, an ESPN spokesman told The Post. Breen feels fine and the hope is for him to be available for Game 1 of the Finals. Mark Jones will replace Breen on Game 7 of Heat-Celtics tonight. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 29, 2022

Mark Jones will replace Breen alongside analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy.

Breen and his “bang!” calls will be missed in Miami. It will be tough to replace his energy for such a big game.