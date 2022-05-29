 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 29, 2022

ESPN’s Mike Breen not on the call for Celtics-Heat Game 7

May 29, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike Breen calls a game

Nov 13, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; ESPN play-by-play commentator Mike Breen looks on during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center. The Lakers won 120-94. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will play on Sunday night with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, but there will be a different play-by-play announcer on the TV broadcast.

ESPN has announced that play-by-play commentator Mike Breen will miss Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals after he tested positive for COVID-19. A network spokesperson said Breen is feeling “fine” and expects to return for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Mark Jones will replace Breen alongside analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy.

Breen and his “bang!” calls will be missed in Miami. It will be tough to replace his energy for such a big game.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus