Mike Budenholzer firing continues alarming streak

The Milwaukee Bucks continued an alarming trend when they fired head coach Mike Budenholzer this week.

With Budenholzer’s firing, Steve Kerr is now the only head coach to win an NBA championship in the last four years who is still in the same job. The Bucks parted ways with Budenholzer, who just led the team to a title two years ago. Nick Nurse was fired by the Toronto Raptors after they missed the playoffs this year. He won a title in 2019. Frank Vogel, who led the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship in 2020, has also been let go.

2019 Championship coach Nick Nurse: FIRED

2020 Championship coach Frank Vogel: FIRED

2021 Championship coach Mike Budenholzer: FIRED pic.twitter.com/GFj0AL3xGK — Per Sources (@PerSources) May 4, 2023

That means every NBA head coach who won a title from 2019-2021 has been fired. If that trend continued, Kerr would be next.

Of course, there is no reason to believe Kerr’s job is in jeopardy. The Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Lakers, but they have already made a big adjustment heading into Game 2. Even if they lose the series, it is a virtual certainty Kerr will be back next season.

That streak is still quite surprising. Most coaches who win a championship assure themselves of job security for years to come. That has not been the case in the NBA recently.