Mike Conley wants to make All-Star team so badly

Mike Conley has been in the NBA for 14 seasons and is one of the more respected players in the league. But despite his decade-plus of experience and respect, he has never once been an All-Star. He is really hoping that changes this year.

Conley spoke on Friday night about how much it would mean to him to be an All-Star finally.

Mike Conley, who has the unofficial label as the league’s best veteran who has never been an All-Star, believes that he’s earned his spot this season. His answer when @andyblarsen asked Conley about his All-Star chances: pic.twitter.com/i8unlnIZhA — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 20, 2021

Conley believes everything is aligning this year for him to be an All-Star. Utah has the best record in the NBA. Conley is making a career-high 2.8 three-pointers per game at a 41 percent clip. His 16.5 points per game do not jump off the screen, but he is hoping to make it.

Conley’s teammates, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, are supporting him in the pursuit.

Shouldn’t even be a debate… https://t.co/nzZzVcxSAr — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) February 20, 2021

Donovan Mitchell: "In my opinion, he should be an All-Star. I'm hoping he is. I'm praying he is. He deserves it." https://t.co/YVkiKdaCH1 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 20, 2021

Mitchell is highly likely to make the All-Star team, and Gobert is likely to make it too. Conley is more of a stretch. But they are doing their best to help make it happen.