Mike D’Antoni a candidate to join Steve Nash’s staff with Nets?

Mike D’Antoni was expected to draw plenty of interest for head coaching positions now that he has parted ways with the Houston Rockets, but apparently there’s a chance he could end up working under one of his former players next season.

D’Antoni is considered a candidate to join Steve Nash’s staff with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News.

Nash played for D’Antoni for several seasons when D’Antonio was the head coach of the Phoenix Suns, so there is an obvious connection between the two. If D’Antonio can’t land another head coaching gig at the moment or isn’t interested in any of the vacant ones, it makes sense that he could serve as a mentor of sorts for Nash in Nash’s first season as a head coach.

D’Antonio was considered a candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers job, but that was before Doc Rivers was fired by the Los Angeles Clippers and landed in Philly.

Nash has reportedly been considering some other big-name additions to his staff, and D’Antonio could certainly be a valuable asset to him. D’Antoni has experience coaching superstar players after working with James Harden and Russell Westbrook in Houston, so it would stand to reason that he can help get the most out of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.