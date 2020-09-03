Report: Steve Nash reached out to Dirk Nowitzki about joining staff in Brooklyn

Steve Nash and Dirk Nowitzki were co-stars on the court for many years, and the former was apparently interested in becoming co-stars on the sideline as well.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Thursday that Nash, who was just hired as the new coach of the Nets, reached out to Nowitzki to gauge his interest in coming to Brooklyn as an assistant. Nowitzki was not interested in returning to the game full-time so early into his retirement however.

Nash, who retired in 2015, was teammates with Nowitzki on the Dallas Mavericks for six memorable seasons from 1998 to 2004. Nowitzki, meanwhile, is barely a year removed from his own retirement after a 21-season NBA career.

Granted, Nash signed a four-year deal to coach the Nets. Thus, it is still very possible that Nowitzki could ultimately join Nash’s staff in Brooklyn at some point. Nowitzki does seem to be thriving in his retirement though. It seems like he can definitely take his time to plot out his next career move.