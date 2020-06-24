Mike Miller jokes about unretiring to reunite with LeBron on Lakers

LeBron James won two of his NBA championships with Mike Miller by his side, and now Miller is jokingly offering to help The King win another one.

The retired former Sixth Man of the Year Miller reacted to the news of Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley opting out of the NBA’s restart this week by pitching his services to the team in jest.

Miller, now 40 years old, retired in 2017 and subsequently went on to become an assistant under Penny Hardaway at the University of Memphis (though he resigned from his post earlier this month). He spent three seasons with James on the Miami Heat, and James was infamously not happy about the team’s decision to amnesty Miller in 2013. The two then reunited for an additional season together on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the sharpshooting Miller might have been an attractive signing if he was actually being serious here, the Lakers may use the open roster spot on another one of James’ ex-teammates instead.