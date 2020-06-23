JR Smith could sign with Lakers as replacement for Avery Bradley

The absence of Avery Bradley from the restarted NBA season in Orlando next month could lead to the return of JR Smith.

Smith is a leading candidate to replace Bradley on the Lakers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

Smith is a longtime friend of LeBron James and teamed with him for four seasons on the Cavaliers. The Lakers had interest in Smith this season and worked him out earlier this month, so it’s no surprise that they have interest in him again now that they have an open roster spot.

Smith also was hanging out with James and Lakers teammate Anthony Davis in Los Angeles at the end of May.

The 34-year-old guard has not played in the NBA this season and only played in 11 games last season before he and the Cavaliers reached an agreement to part ways. Smith averaged 6.7 points per game last season and is a career 37.3 percent 3-point shooter.