Report: Mike Woodson to join Knicks following Tom Thibodeau hire

Mike Woodson did not get the head coaching job with the New York Knicks, but he is still reportedly being hired by the organization.

Woodson is expected to join the Knicks in some capacity, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Former Knicks coach Mike Woodson is expected to join the Knicks organization in a capacity, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Woodson led the Knicks to a 54-28 record in 2012-13, which marks their most recent playoff appearance and highest win total since 1996-97. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2020

A report earlier this month claimed Woodson could be hired as an assistant if he did not return to the Knicks as head coach, so he is likely joining Tom Thibodeau’s staff.

Woodson, who is currently an assistant coach for the LA Clippers, coached the Knicks from 2012 to 2014, going 109-79 (.580) with two playoff appearances. The team has not had a winning season since parting ways with him.

The Knicks officially announced on Thursday that they have hired Thibodeau as their head coach.