Mike Woodson could return to Knicks as assistant if he does not get HC job

Mike Woodson may be back with the New York Knicks one way or the other.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Friday that Woodson, who officially interviewed for the team’s head coaching vacancy this week, could possibly be hired as a Knicks assistant if he does not ultimately land the job. The 62-year-old coach is one of several candidates already confirmed to have interviewed with the Knicks, including Tom Thibodeau, Jason Kidd, Will Hardy, and Chris Fleming.

Woodson, who is currently an assistant coach for the LA Clippers, coached the Knicks from 2012 to 2014, going 109-79 (.580) with two playoff appearances. The team has not had a winning season since parting ways with Woodson.

The situation of Woodson sounds very similar to that of this fellow candidate, and it seems like the Knicks may handpick their entire coaching staff instead of letting the new hire choose it on their own.