Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers

Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando).

The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons.

Within an hour of the news, Bamba went viral for his savage post to Instagram. The 24-year-old center posed in front of a U-Haul truck, indicating that his belongings were already packed and ready to go.

“It’s bee real y’all. Love,” Bamba wrote in the caption.

Mo Bamba already hit the U-Haul 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dFejL9Tgbm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2023

Though he can block shots and splash threes, the seven-footer Bamba was not being properly utilized in Orlando this season. He was getting just 17.0 minutes per game and found himself struggling to stay relevant in the Magic frontcourt with Wendell Carter Jr, Bol Bol, Moe Wagner, and rookie Paolo Banchero all playing well. In fact, Bamba’s highlight of the season with the Magic may have come when he fought an opponent from the bench.

All of that may explain why Bamba was so eager to leave Orlando. It remains to be seen though if his fortunes will improve in Los Angeles, where Bamba will have to compete with Jarred Vanderbilt and Wenyen Gabriel for the non-Anthony Davis minutes.