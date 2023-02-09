Lakers acquire former top-10 pick in trade with Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers made a move to acquire a former top-10 pick in a trade with the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

The Lakers acquired center Mo Bamba from Orlando in exchange for guard Patrick Beverley, according to multiple reports. The Magic also added a second-round pick as part of the deal.

Bamba figures to fit in as the Lakers’ backup center. The fifth-year center lost his starting job with Orlando this year and has averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. While he is in line for rotational minutes, he could certainly earn himself regular playing time with his size and ability to shoot the three. The latter, in particular, could address a major shortcoming the Lakers have been dealing with. He can also bring a bit of an edge based on some recent scuffles he got into.

Beverley may be a buyout candidate for the Magic, or they may keep him around to mentor a young locker room. The 34-year-old has started 45 games for the Lakers this year, averaging 6.4 points per game.

The Lakers have been very busy ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline and have added a fair amount of talent. Bamba is just the latest example of that.