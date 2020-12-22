Montrezl Harrell appears to shade Clippers over Kennard extension

Montrezl Harrell certainly seems to find the latest move by his former team to be pretty funny.

The LA Clippers agreed Monday to a four-year, $64 million extension with new swingman Luke Kennard. The 24-year-old former Detroit Piston was just acquired by the Clippers in a trade last month and has yet to play in a non-exhibition game for them.

Less than an hour after the news broke, Harrell posted this tweet in an apparent reaction.

OK! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) December 21, 2020

After winning Sixth Man of the Year with the Clippers last season, Harrell left to sign with the rival Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason. Afterwards, he strongly indicated that the Clippers no longer wanted him back.

The situation here is a bit apples to oranges. Kennard was still on his rookie contract, while Harrell was an unrestricted free agent. The 26-year-old Harrell did only end up with a modest two-year, $19 million deal from the Lakers. The silver lining for him though is that he helped foil the Clippers’ plans by doing so.