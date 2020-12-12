Lakers ruined Clippers’ trade plans for Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell signing with the rival Los Angeles Lakers was enough of a gut punch for the LA Clippers. The circumstances surrounding Harrell’s departure apparently made it even worse for them.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Clippers made clear to other teams this offseason that they wanted to do a sign-and-trade for Harrell. The Lakers ruined those plans though by signing the reigning Sixth Man of the Year to a bargain contract.

“[The Clippers] had let it be known that they did not want to sign [Harrell] to a $70 million or $80 million deal,” Amick quoted an anonymous scout as saying. “They were more than happy to do a sign-and-trade if someone was interested [in free agency]. They had put that out there. And the Lakers swooped in and said, ‘You know what? We’ll save you the trouble.’”

Harrell, 26, agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers worth less than $19 million. That was well below his true market value. Had he landed a big contract with a worse team, the Clippers could have executed a sign-and-trade to help that team better fit Harrell’s new deal under their salary cap. The Clippers then would have received assets back in exchange for their assistance. Harrell agreeing to a discount with the Lakers threw that plan out the window and led to the Clippers getting nothing in return.

After Harrell signed with the reigning champion Lakers, he indicated that the Clippers were not interested in bringing him back. Thus, Harrell is probably savoring the fact that he helped screw over his former team.