Montrezl Harrell only expected to get modest free agent deal

Montrezl Harrell’s contract year did not end how he would have liked it to, and now that may adversely affect his value come the offseason.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that the LA Clippers big man’s current annual value on the open market is only expected to be between $8 million and $12 million. The exact number would depend on the team, the role, and the contract length. Buha also adds that Harrell had previously been seeking a contract in the range of $20 million annually.

Harrell, 26, was tremendous before the NBA shutdown back in March. He averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Clippers and won the Sixth Man of the Year Award based on that performance. But he arrived in the Orlando bubble late following the passing of his grandmother and appeared to struggle finding his rhythm and conditioning upon his return.

Harrell’s averages in the bubble sunk to 10.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He was also exposed defensively by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who eliminated the Clippers in the second round.

Furthermore, Harrell was involved in a bit of internal drama prior to the Clippers’ departure from the bubble. Thus, it remains to be seen if that money will ultimately come from the Clippers or from another team.