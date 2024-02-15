Monty Williams takes shot at ex-team Suns over Isaiah Stewart altercation

Monty Williams is airing out a grievance with his former team.

Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart was involved in an ugly incident prior to Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns. Stewart reportedly punched Suns counterpart Drew Eubanks in the back of the arena before the game. While it is still unclear what caused the altercation, Stewart was later arrested by local police for the alleged assault on Eubanks. He was issued a citation and then released.

Shortly after the incident first occurred, the Suns released a statement condemning Stewart’s actions (through a team spokesperson).

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” the Suns spokesperson said, per The Athletic. “We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

The Pistons head coach Williams took issue with that characterization of the incident and lobbed a shot at the Suns in his postgame press conference.

“I know there were some statements put out,” said an unhappy Williams, per The Detroit News. “The thing for me is to get all of the information and make sure I’m clear on what happened. The NBA will do an investigation.

“I talked to [Stewart],” added Williams. “He shared with me what happened … I know the Suns put out a statement and said it was ‘unprovoked.’ I think that is irresponsible for them to do that when you really don’t know because two sides are giving their story. I think that until you find out everything, you can’t make those statements. I heard about that and I just thought that did not need to happen.”

Williams, who coached the Suns for the last four seasons before becoming head coach of the Pistons, obviously disagreed with the implication that Stewart was solely at fault for the altercation. While it was expected that Williams would stand up for his guy, the video evidence of the incident should a paint a better picture than the game of he-said, she-said.