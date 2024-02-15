Isaiah Stewart arrested for allegedly assaulting Drew Eubanks

Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting Drew Eubanks.

Stewart and Eubanks were involved in an altercation prior to the Phoenix Suns’ 116-100 win over the visiting Pistons at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Eubanks claimed that Stewart sucker punched him in the face.

Stewart did not play in the game due to an ankle injury, but he was still arrested and cited by Phoenix police for the alleged assault. Stewart was released.

BREAKING NEWS from @azfamily Phoenix Police arrested Isaiah Stewart for assaulting Drew Eubanks. Stewart was issued a citation and released. The investigation remains active. — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) February 15, 2024

The 22-year-old Stewart was infamously involved in a wild fight with LeBron James and the Lakers in 2021. Stewart went absolutely nuts during the incident.

A first-round pick in 2020, Stewart is averaging 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.