 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, February 15, 2024

Isaiah Stewart arrested for allegedly assaulting Drew Eubanks

February 15, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Isaiah Stewart looking on

Dec 14, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) in a time out during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting Drew Eubanks.

Stewart and Eubanks were involved in an altercation prior to the Phoenix Suns’ 116-100 win over the visiting Pistons at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Eubanks claimed that Stewart sucker punched him in the face.

Stewart did not play in the game due to an ankle injury, but he was still arrested and cited by Phoenix police for the alleged assault. Stewart was released.

The 22-year-old Stewart was infamously involved in a wild fight with LeBron James and the Lakers in 2021. Stewart went absolutely nuts during the incident.

A first-round pick in 2020, Stewart is averaging 11.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.

Article Tags

Drew EubanksIsaiah Stewart
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus