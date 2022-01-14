Myles Turner addresses cryptic social media posts

Myles Turner had some ‘splaining to do after creating a bit of a stir with his posts on social media this week.

The Indiana Pacers center, who is one of the most widely rumored trade candidates ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, caused speculation with some cryptic posts to both Twitter and Instagram. After a loss Monday against the Boston Celtics, Turner tweeted “This Ain’t P.”

This Ain’t 🅿️ — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) January 11, 2022

Turner also posted a very similar message, “This most certainly is not P,” on Instagram that same night. People were even reading into a couple of emojis that Turner’s mother posted too.

Myles Turner and his mom’s Instagram posts after tonight’s Pacers loss. pic.twitter.com/qXK3Oz5bdJ — Lauren Gunn (@TheLaurenGunn) January 11, 2022

“This Ain’t P” is a phrase that was recently popularized by rapper Gunna. It is short for, “This ain’t player,” which essentially means, “This isn’t cool.”

On Thursday, Turner addressed his cryptic posts.

“I just think that got blown way out of proportion for no reason,” Turner said of his posts, per the Indianapolis Star. “All I personally meant by that was I’m just not enjoying the losing aspect of this thing right now. We lost a very close game in Boston, a very winnable game. It was frustrating for me and frustrating for my camp. I have a lot of people that care about me, a lot of people that care about winning, a lot of people that care about this team, so that’s pretty much all that was.

“I hope we can just lay that to rest because I feel like people are trying [to say], ‘Oh, he wants out! Oh, he’s trying to get traded!’ and it’s none of that,” Turner added.

Turner, one of the NBA’s premier shot-blockers, is seen as one of the likelier players to be moved at the deadline. He is in Year 7 with the Pacers, and the bottom is quickly falling out for them as they are now 15-27 on the season.

Granted, it’s not like Turner to be cryptic about his feelings. If he is unhappy with his situation, he definitely makes it known in no uncertain terms.

H/T HoopsHype

Photo: Brian Spurlock-USA Today Sports