Myles Turner has message for doubters after huge play-in win

Myles Turner had a big message for the doubters after his Indiana Pacers delivered a blowout win in their play-in game on Tuesday night.

Turner’s Pacers hosted the Charlotte Hornets in the 9-10 play-in game. Indiana came out strong, led by 24 at the half, and won 144-117 in convincing fashion. They were in control the whole way and dominated.

After the game, Turner gave a sarcastic shoutout on Twitter to the non-fans (“casuals”) who bet against them.

S/o to the casuals that bet against us tonight! this time of the year different! People always forget that! GOOD DUB! — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) May 19, 2021

It’s nice of Turner to feel good about the win, but his celebration is premature.

The Pacers may have eliminated the Hornets, but Indiana still needs to win their next game in order to make the playoffs. They will face the loser of the 7-8 game between the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards in need of a second win.

Turner always seems to have fun with the fans on social media, and Tuesday was no exception.