Myles Turner has hilarious response to Pacers fan who blamed him for loss

Myles Turner is leading the NBA with 3.5 blocks per game this season. Now he is even sending back a fan’s weak shot attempt as well.

Turner and the Indiana Pacers lost this week to the Chicago Bulls. After the game, an angry Pacers fan with the Twitter handle @Life_Of_Cole sent a Venmo request to Turner for $100. The fan believed that Turner, who went just 2-for-10 against Chicago, was responsible for losing the game. Turner hilariously replied back by sending the fan exactly one cent on Venmo with the message, “Here’s a penny for your thoughts.”

Hey @Original_Turner I don’t appreciate the Venmo after your performance against the bulls pic.twitter.com/xAcze8DsNv — dole dawkins (@Life_Of_Cole) February 19, 2021

Venmo requested him $100 for losing us the game against the bulls — dole dawkins (@Life_Of_Cole) February 19, 2021

don’t dish it out if you can’t take it https://t.co/S4zv0eudFU — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) February 19, 2021

Turner then turned the beef into a positive with the help of a few other Pacers fans. He pledged to match any Venmo response this weekend and donate it to Texas families in need during the state’s current weather crisis.

Bro s/o to all my fans y’all are the best for the rest of the weekend I’ll match all your Venmo responses and donate to families in need in Texas during this rough time! I’m already at 250 Dollars! From y’all’s “ 2 Cents” let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/23lQS4Q8Fi — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) February 19, 2021

Indiana still has the fourth-best record in the East, and Turner’s strong end-to-end play has been a big reason why. As for the fan, he should probably know by now that Turner does not let that weak stuff fly in his paint.