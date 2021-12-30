Myles Turner went all out for ‘Star Wars Night’

The Indiana Pacers held a “Star Wars Night” on Wednesday, and Myles Turner went all out for the occasion.

The Pacers big man showed up for the game in a Darth Vader costume. Better yet, he was accompanied by two Storm Troopers.

Justin Holiday also dressed up for the occasion and wore a Jedi costume. But he lacked the entourage Turner had to make his costume complete.

The players weren’t the only ones to dress up. Plenty of others did too.

The Pacers held some “Star Wars” trivia during the game and had “Star Wars” characters in costume taking photos with fans.

But nobody did it better than the Pacers center. Based on his costume, it won’t surprise you to learn that Turner loves “Star Wars” and Legos, and especially Star Wars Legos.