Friday, May 28, 2021

Nate McMillan is still frustrated with officiating in Knicks series

May 28, 2021
by Grey Papke

Nate McMillan

Atlanta Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan has been willing to stir the pot about the officiating in his team’s series against the New York Knicks. After Friday’s win, he indicated that he’s still not pleased with how games are being called.

The Knicks attempted 30 free throws in Friday’s game, while the Hawks got to the line only eight times. That disparity wasn’t lost on McMillan, who made postgame comments that pretty clearly signaled his unhappiness with it without actually taking aim at the referees.

McMillan has already been fined once by the league for remarks about the NBA’s treatment of the Knicks. He doesn’t particularly want to pay any more, but he’d like to signal his displeasure anyway.

The Hawks’ complaints have continued throughout the series. They’re up 2-1 anyway, so it hasn’t completely thrown them off their games.

