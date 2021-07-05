Nate McMillan agrees to become full-time head coach of Hawks

Nate McMillan took over as the interim head coach of the Atlanta Hawks when Lloyd Pierce was fired back in March. As you might expect, McMillan is going to be sticking around.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk told reporters that an agreement was reached on Monday morning to make McMillan the team’s full-time head coach. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the new deal is for four years.

Pierce was fired after the Hawks began the season 14-20. They immediately went on an eight-game winning streak when McMillan was promoted to interim head coach. Atlanta then became one of the biggest surprises in the NBA, securing the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and falling just two wins short of reaching the NBA Finals.

The Hawks went 27-11 under McMillan during the regular season and then went on a deep playoff run. They also snapped a four-year postseason drought for the franchise. The decision to keep McMillan was likely a very easy one.