NBA 2K did Ben Simmons dirty in latest edition

Ben Simmons may be in for an unpleasant surprise if he tries to play as himself in “NBA 2K22.”

The latest edition of the “NBA 2K” video game series was officially released this week. In it, the Philadelphia 76ers star Simmons has a rating of just 84. Damichael Cole of the Philly Inquirer notes that it marks a downgrade from Simmons’ 87 rating in each of the last three seasons. Simmons also saw his three-point rating in the game tumble to a 58, lower than that of centers Boban Marjanovic, Deandre Ayton, Dwight Howard, and JaVale McGee.

The rating might seem pretty low for a player who was an All-Star and an All-Defensive First Teamer this past season. But in case you missed it, the sentiment around Simmons is overwhelmingly negative right now after his rotten postseason and subsequent trade request from the Sixers.

The 25-year-old has been taking brutal criticisms from all over recently. It seems like his “NBA 2K” rating accurately reflects public opinion as well.