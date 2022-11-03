NBA commissioner Adam Silver critical of Kyrie Irving in statement

Kyrie Irving has yet to issue a clear apology after he supported a movie that contains antisemitic messages, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver is not happy with the Brooklyn Nets star.

Irving last week tweeted a link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America.” Rolling Stone wrote an article outlining all the different ways the movie, which is based on a book, espouses false and damaging narratives about Jews. The book/film accuses Jews of being responsible for the black slave trade, among other lies. Nets owner Joe Tsai said he was disappointed in Irving, and the seven-time All-Star responded by insisting he meant “no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs.”

Then on Wednesday evening, Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League issued a joint statement and pledged a total of $1 million to “causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate in out communities.” Irving said in the statement that he is “learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen.”

In light of the events from the past week, we commend the @BrooklynNets and @KyrieIrving for listening to the concerns of everyone who spoke out against #antisemitism and taking it as an opportunity to learn and do better. https://t.co/piRvBOoTdJ — ADL (@ADL) November 2, 2022

What the statement did not include is an actual apology. Silver took note of that and said on Thursday that he plans to meet with Irving about the issue.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver statement on Kyrie Irving: “…I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology… I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.” pic.twitter.com/9u1Y2j2jBw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 3, 2022

“… I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize,” Silver said as part of his strongly worded statement.

Irving is an expert at pointing the finger and criticizing others, so it is hardly a surprise that he has stopped short of holding himself fully accountable. Charles Barkley and other prominent members of the NBA community have expressed disappointment that Irving was not suspended. Silver is obviously trying to show that he is taking the situation seriously.