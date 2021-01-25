NBA targeting early March for potential All-Star Game

Despite the cancellation of the traditional All-Star Weekend festivities, the NBA is still trying to put together an All-Star Game for the 2020-21 season.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association are discussing the possibility of holding an All-Star Game in early March. Atlanta is being eyed as a possible site to play the game, with March 7 as a preliminary date. That would put the game in the middle of the already scheduled midseason break.

Atlanta is the preference for multiple reasons. Turner Sports has the broadcast rights to the game, and they are headquartered there, making it easier for logistical reasons. In addition, the game could be used to benefit historically Black colleges and universities and COVID-19 relief. NBPA president Chris Paul is a leading proponent of the idea.

The 2021 game was originally scheduled to take place in Indianapolis in February before the pandemic.

There’s no doubt the NBA would like to be able to at least play the game. It would be good broadcast exposure, and some players have contractual bonuses that would see them benefit from being selected to the team. It would be smart to keep running with the new format of the game as well, which mostly proved popular.