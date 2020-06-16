NBA will have anonymous hotline to report bubble violators

The NBA is trying its best to make sure the health and well-being of all their participants in the resumed season are protected. They also want to ensure the smoothest and best product possible when it comes to their resumed season. To that end, they are enforcing strict restrictions on those who are part of the Disney World “bubble.”

For instance, here is what the protocol will look like for anyone that leaves the “NBA Campus” at Disney World (the “NBA Campus” includes ‘the several hotels housing players and staff, the Wide World of Sports complex, separate practice courts, and various other auxiliary sites established like a golf course or medical facility,’ according to The Athletic).

“A player leaving the NBA Campus will have to undergo deep nasal testing, a 10-14 day self-quarantine period, and a reduction in compensation for any game in which he is unable to play as a result of his absence from campus,” The Athletic reports.

The last thing the league wants is someone to get infected with COVID-19 and come back to the bubble and spread the virus among all those within the closed confines. That’s why they are being so strict. In fact, they reportedly are creating an anonymous hotline for people to report bubble protocol violators.

Per me and @sam_amick: The NBA will create an anonymous hotline to report potential violations of protocols in Orlando. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 17, 2020

The measures and protocol are strict, but they’re being done for the health interests of those involved and minimize risk. The NBA also wants to maximize the chances that their games are as competitive as possible and feature complete rosters rather than teams lacking stars who are in quarantine due to positive tests. Let’s also not forget that despite these strict measures, there will still be plenty of VIP amenities and entertainment options for those who are involved.