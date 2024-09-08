NBA center completely towers over Noah Lyles in viral photo

Noah Lyles may have finally found an NBA player he is fond of.

The American sprinting star Lyles was in attendance on Saturday at the U.S. Open in Queens, N.Y. taking in the action of the day (featuring the women’s singles final as well as the men’s doubles final). At one point during the day, Lyles posed for a picture with Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively, who was also at the U.S Open. Lyles’ fellow Olympic champion sprinters Gabby Thomas and Rai Benjamin were also in the photo along with NWSL soccer player Midge Purce.

In the photo, Lively completely towered over Lyles and everyone else there. Take a look at the photo (which was posted by Thomas to her Instagram).

Dereck Lively II with Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas at the US Open (via gabbythomas/IG) pic.twitter.com/R3SqJxmddJ — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) September 8, 2024

Lyles has an above-average height at 5-foot-11 while Thomas is pretty tall herself at 5-foot-11 as well. But nobody could even come close there to the 7-foot-1 Lively (not even the 6-foot-3 Benjamin and definitely not the 5-foot-5 Purce).

The six-time world champion Lyles has become infamous for the various shots that he has taken at NBA players over the course of the last year. But it appears there was a peace offering of sorts on Saturday as Lyles posed for a photo with the NBA All-Rookie center Lively at the U.S. Open.