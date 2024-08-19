Noah Lyles claims to have no idea who 3-time NBA MVP is

When it comes to the NBA, Noah Lyles has mastered the art of blind hating.

The Olympic gold medal-winning sprinting star Lyles appeared this week on “Nightcap” with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco Johnson. During the episode, Lyles was asked about his notorious comments from last year claiming that the winner of the NBA Finals did not deserve the title of “world champions.”

As part of the discussion, Sharpe offered the rebuttal that the very best players in the world come to the NBA to compete. Sharpe specifically used the example of center Nikola Jokic, who has become a three-time NBA MVP on the Denver Nuggets and is arguably the top player in the world right now.

“Let me ask you this,” said Sharpe. “Is Nikola Jokic one of the best players in the world?”

“Imma be honest, I don’t know who that is,” Lyles shockingly replied.

Here is the full clip.

Shannon Sharpe: “Is Nikola Jokic one of the best players in the world?” Noah Lyles: “Imma be honest, I don’t know who that is.” (via @NightcapShow_)pic.twitter.com/Op3RVfczGP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 18, 2024

It is unclear if Lyles was being serious or just trolling there. But we do know that he is not really a fan of the NBA and is more so of a hater. Earlier this month, Lyles went viral for his petty swipe at another current NBA star, Anthony Edwards.

If Lyles is playing the part here of agent provocateur, it is certainly working. His swipes at the NBA drew attention from USA Basketball at the Olympics. On a separate front, Lyles has also made headlines recently for his beef with NFL star Tyreek Hill.