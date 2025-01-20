 Skip to main content
Notable former NBA champion out indefinitely due to injury

January 20, 2025
by Darryn Albert
Donte DiVincenzoMinnesota Timberwolves
Donte DiVincenzo in his Wolves uniform

Jan 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) celebrates after making a three point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

A former NBA champion’s run with his new NBA team is not quite going according to plan.

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced on Monday that guard Donte DiVincenzo has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 sprain of his left big toe. As a result, DiVincenzo, who suffered the injury during Wednesday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors, will now be sidelined indefinitely.

DiVincenzo, 27, was an NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. After subsequent stints with the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks, he was acquired by Minnesota as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade last summer. He is known as one of the better three-point shooters in the NBA (37.5 percent for his career) as well as an important energy player.

This season, DiVincenzo was averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. But now a 22-20 Timberwolves team that has experienced underwhelming guard play and multiple frustrations this season will have to search for another answer (possibly by inserting rookie Rob Dillingham into their regular rotation).