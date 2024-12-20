Anthony Edwards rips into Timberwolves’ offense

Anthony Edwards ripped into his Minnesota Timberwolves following the team’s embarrassing loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

The Timberwolves were blown out at home by the Knicks 133-107. The game really wasn’t close for the final 36 minutes. Worse yet, Minnesota lost in what was a “revenge game” of sorts. The Timberwolves had traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks over the offseason for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Towns scored 32 points with 20 rebounds and was a +31 in the game.

After the loss, Edwards didn’t hold back about his team.

“We don’t have sh-t on offense,” Edwards vented while sitting in front of his locker. “We don’t have no identity. We know I’m gonna shoot a bunch of shots, we know [Julius Randle] gonna shoot a bunch of shots, and that’s all we know.”

Edwards added that he didn’t believe it was a coaching issue but more of a player matter.

“It’s not on the coaches at all; it’s on us. We out there playing. We gotta make it easier for each other. Coaches put us in great position. We just don’t do it,” Edwards said.

The Timberwolves are only 14-12 this season. This comes after they went 56-26 last season and reached the Western Conference Finals. Minnesota is also averaging 109.7 points per game this season, which is tied for 23rd in the league.

The Timberwolves are 6-2 in their last eight games, so they are headed in the right direction. But they still have lots of room for improvement.