NBA to give out Conference Finals MVP trophies named after 2 legends

The NBA has announced some changes and additions to its postseason trophy lineup, and two new pieces of hardware will be handed out after the Conference Finals this year. Those trophies are named after two of the best players in league history.

According to a press release from the NBA, an award called the Larry Bird Trophy will given to the MVP of the Eastern Conference Finals. The MVP of the Western Conference Finals will be the recipient of the Magic Johnson trophy.

The Larry O’Brien Trophy, which is given to the NBA champion each year, has also undergone some changes. The NBA released a video showing how the new trophy was made.

The making of the NEW Larry O'Brien Trophy from start to finish!

The Bill Russell Trophy, given to the MVP of the NBA Finals, has a similar new look. Lastly, the Eastern Conference championship trophy is now called the Bob Cousy trophy. The Western Conference championship trophy is named after Oscar Robertson.

The NBA today unveiled a lineup of reimagined trophies for the NBA postseason, including an evolution of the Larry O'Brien Trophy, awarded annually to the NBA champions.

We can only imagine what Giannis Antetokounmpo will do with his hardware if he captures more of it this year.