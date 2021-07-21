Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo lets fan touch trophy at Chick-fil-A drive thru

Giannis Antetokounmpo was still living the dream roughly 12 hours after capturing his first NBA championship, and the Milwaukee Bucks star found a great way to celebrate with some fans.

Antetokounmpo took a drive with the Larry O’Brien Trophy and the NBA Finals MVP trophy on Wednesday morning. He was greeted by some fans at the Chick-fil-A drive thru, and one of them asked if he could touch one of the trophies. Antetokounmpo allowed it. He also ordered a 50-piece chicken nugget and asked the Chick-fil-A employees if he can have free food for life.

Giannis was broadcasting on Instagram live at the time, so you can see it all below:

Giannis lets a fan touch the Larry O’Brien Trophy then tries to pressure @ChickfilA into giving him free food for life. He is one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/eN5yzovxkH — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) July 21, 2021

It goes without saying that Giannis is now more of a legend in Milwaukee. He stuck with the Bucks in an era where superstars are constantly forcing trades and joining superteams. You could tell how much the championship meant to him with how emotional he was after Game 6, and Giannis is sharing that with Bucks fans as much as he can.