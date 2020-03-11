pixel 1
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Report: NBA could go on hiatus over coronavirus fears

March 11, 2020
by Grey Papke

Adam Silver

It appears there will be significant changes to the state of the NBA from Thursday forward.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN, the league’s Board of Governors favors either playing games without fans due to the coronavirus or putting the league on hiatus for a period of time. Teams would prefer to continue playing, but without fans.

With one arena already shut, the rest is inevitable. It sounds like the only question at this point is whether there will be NBA basketball at all for the foreseeable future, with word coming Thursday on that front.


