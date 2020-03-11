Report: NBA could go on hiatus over coronavirus fears

It appears there will be significant changes to the state of the NBA from Thursday forward.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe of ESPN, the league’s Board of Governors favors either playing games without fans due to the coronavirus or putting the league on hiatus for a period of time. Teams would prefer to continue playing, but without fans.

Reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Consensus among owners on Board of Governors call with league office was either continue season with no fans in arenas — or have NBA take a hiatus for a period time. NBA is expected to have a decision as soon as Thursday on next steps. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2020

The greater consensus among the teams is continuing to play games without fans in arenas, and the league is expected to move toward a resolution on Thursday, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/Op82C0aR6E — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2020

With one arena already shut, the rest is inevitable. It sounds like the only question at this point is whether there will be NBA basketball at all for the foreseeable future, with word coming Thursday on that front.