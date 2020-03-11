pixel 1
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Warriors’ game against Nets will be closed to fans after coronavirus ban

March 11, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The NBA has been preparing for the possibility of having to play games without fans, and the Golden State Warriors will have to do just that on Thursday night.

San Francisco mayor London Breed announced on Wednesday that she is temporarily banning all large group events that bring more than 1,000 people together in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Marc Stein of the New York Times confirmed that the announcement means the Warriors will not be permitted to allow fans inside the Chase Center, beginning with Thursday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors almost certainly will not be the only NBA team to have to close their doors to fans. The Seattle Mariners are also exploring options for their home games, as the Mayor of Washington has announced a ban on gatherings of 250 or more people at once.

Several NBA players have said they do not want to play games in front of empty arenas, and one superstar said Tuesday he feels the league should allow fans to decide if they want to assume the risk of attending a game. However, the local ban takes the decision out of the NBA’s hands.


