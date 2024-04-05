NBA announces discipline for 76ers over Joel Embiid situation

The NBA on Friday announced the discipline for the Philadelphia 76ers over their handling of Joel Embiid.

Embiid returned on Tuesday from a knee injury that had kept him out since January 30. However, Embiid’s activation for Tuesday’s game came very late in the process — not long before tip-off.

The 76ers were disciplined by the league for a violation of the injury reporting policy.

“The 76ers failed to accurately disclose the game availability status of Joel Embiid prior to their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2. Embiid was listed as ‘Out’ in Philadelphia’s initial injury report and subsequently played in the game. The fine takes into account the 76ers’ prior history of fines for violating injury reporting rules,” the league said in its statement.

The 76ers were considered repeat violators of the injury reporting policy. In February, the team was also fined for a late no-show by Embiid for the team’s January game against the Nuggets.

The 76ers seem to be unfazed by the fines and have been operating as they please.