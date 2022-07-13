 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, July 12, 2022

Report: NBA discussing major change for future seasons

July 12, 2022
by Alex Evans
Adam Silver speaking

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA could implement an in-season tournament into the league schedule within the next few years.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that the NBA Board of Governors discussed on Tuesday an in-season tournament idea for all 30 teams.

According to Charania, eight of the 30 teams would enter a “single-elimination round to determine the winner.” The tournament final would take place at a neutral site. While the tournament wouldn’t likely be implemented during the upcoming season, it could be instituted as soon as the 2023-24 campaign.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has long sought out ways to create more interest and excitement in the league’s regular season. He has pushed for in-season tournaments in the past. Play-in tournaments have likely created more of a competitive balance in the NBA, but stars on playoff-bound teams are still often rested throughout the course of the regular season. Silver has also considered shortening the season by a few games, which would make sense with the addition of an in-season tournament.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus