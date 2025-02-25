NBA hits Donovan Mitchell with questionable fine for flopping

The NBA is apparently cracking down on flopping again, and an NBA All-Star is now the latest one to get tagged with a fine.

In a release on Tuesday, the NBA announced that they are fining Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell $2,000. Mitchell is being disciplined for supposedly flopping during a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 23.

The incident in question occurred in the second quarter of Cleveland’s eventual 129-123 win over Memphis. Following a made basket by the Grizzlies, Mitchell was getting ready to receive the inbounds pass when he was bumped by Memphis guard Jaylen Wells and hit the deck. Wells was whistled for a foul on the play, which resulted in one free throw for Mitchell since the contact occurred before the ball had been inbounded.

The NBA’s decision to fine Mitchell sparked some controversy because it looked to many like Mitchell had slipped and legitimately fallen down after getting nudged by Wells. Take a look at the video below to see for yourself.

Donovan Mitchell was fined $2,000 for this 'flop'



Looks like he just slipped 😭



(via @cavalierhoops_ /IG) pic.twitter.com/92bQhXMVNK — Cavs Lead (@CavsLead) February 25, 2025

Mitchell, the six-time All-Star, went on to make the ensuing free throw and also finished with a game-high 33 points to lead Cleveland to the victory. So by the principles of “ball don’t lie,” some might say that he was vindicated there.

The fine for Mitchell has definitely sparked a bit of debate online. But at least the NBA unquestionably got it right earlier this week by fining another player for a much more blatant and obvious flop during a game.